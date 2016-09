ACP warns of possible damage to Miraflores Lake

The Miraflores Lake, which is vital to the functioning of the Panama Canal, could face two dangerous attacks: deforestation and pollution.

+ info Spanish version

Panama Canal Authority (ACP) official Oscar Vallarino confirmed the threats Wednesday during an inspection of a project being done by the company North Properties, saying it is evidence of the lack of measures of erosion control around the lake.

He said sediment washes into the lake, which can affect the water quality.

This analysis coincides with a report from the Ministry of the Environment about possible "breaches" in the protected area around the lake.

Environmental lawyer Susana Serracín said that the situation is "alarming" because the authorities are allowing these projects to continue.