Cleanup of fuel spill finishes

Cleaning work for a fuel spill near Taboga Island concluded Sunday afternoon, according to the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

The operation, which began Friday afternoon, was carried out by the Department of Pollution Prevention of the AMP.

Officials used "absorbent material" to prevent the fuel from spreading.

Parallel to the cleanup, a wider inspection was made to verify that there was no negative impact of the spill.

Officials said the fuel was easy to spot because of its color and due to the fact that it was only on the surface of the water.