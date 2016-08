Edemet fined $750,000

The Public Services Authority has fined the electrical distribution company Edemet $750,000 for violations that caused a forest fire in 2006.

The fines were levied due to a lack of pruning of trees around wires and a failure to maintain areas where the company has easements.

The agency ruled that this lack of maintenance caused a national blackout on March 4, 2006, which was caused by a forest fire that began near the substation in Cáceres, Arraijan.

The company has sought to overturn the authority's decision on several occasions, presenting several legal remedies before the Supreme Court. But those remedies have now been exhausted.