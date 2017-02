Assembly to allow authority to issue direct contracts

The Tourism Authority of Panama (ATP) will be able to directly contract companies that provide tourist promotion services at the international level after the National Assembly approved in the third debate a bill which creates the Tourism Promotion Fund.

The initiative was criticized initially by Deputy Ana Matilde Gómez because it circumvented laws aimed at preventing the abuse of state resources.

However, changes were made to allow the authority to carry out price competitions for better value if there are suppliers that are in the capacity to offer the same product with the same quality.

ATP Administrator Gustavo Him explained that the law will help the authority to better use resources to hire entities such as CNN or Google to promote the country by relaxing regulations that would require them to go through a bidding process or wait for a significant amount of time to be paid. Those regulations put Panama at a significant disadvantage compared to other countries, Him said.