ATTT to examine Uber response to taxi drivers

Deputy director of the transit agency ATTT, Rubén Chávez, stated Tuesday that the agency will review the response submitted by Uber in response to a complaint filed by taxi drivers through the National Chamber of Transport.

Chávez explained that the ATTT is reviewing the service provided by Uber, which has been sued by taxi drivers who argue that the company provides an illegal service. He added that it is complying with the process.

The complaint against Uber was filed Aug. 17.

The drivers claim Uber is illegally collecting fares, both by credit cards and cash.

Panama Uber Manager Juan Pablo Restrepo said that the service the company offers is through a platform that is different than the ones covered by the law of selective transport.

Restrepo insists that the service should be regulated by laws regulating private transport.

That law, passed in 1956, covers services such as chauffeurs.

Uber authorities also appeared before the National Assembly Transportation Committee today to answer questions about its service.