JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Abdul Waked claims $165 million

Redacción de La Prensa

Abdul Waked. Abdul Waked.
Abdul Waked. LA PRENSA/Isaac Ortega

Abdul Mohamed Waked has filed a claim with the government - and specifically with the National Bank of Panama (BNP) - of $165 million for damages, loss and loss of profit "for the violation in the exercise of its functions and under the pretext of exercising them.

The claim for direct compensation was filed by the firm M.P. Vásquez & Asociados, on behalf of Waked. It was submitted June 5 to Judge Abel Zamorano. 

The action has not yet been admitted. 

The BNP acted as a trustee in two trusts to which Waked voluntarily transferred two of his businesses: Felix B. Maduro department stores and Soho Mall. The measure was adopted at the initiative of creditor banks after Waked and his businesses were included by the US Treasury Department on the Clinton List for activities linked to money laundering and drug trafficking. 

The United States prohibits its citizens and companies from maintaining commercial and financial relations with the listed entities. 

Felix B. Maduro was sold at the end of last year to a consortium made up of Grupo Arrocha, Grupo Diunsa and AF International Corp. As for Soho Mall, two Mexican companies, one of which is the Cinépolis group, acquired the mall. The proceeds from both transactions are used to pay labor benefits and debts with creditor banks and suppliers. The remaining money is deposited into a restricted account and will be turned over to Waked if he is excluded from the Clinton List in the future. 

The BNP was contacted, but reported that it has not been notified of the action. 

To date, US courts have rejected petitions filed by Waked to be removed from the list.

