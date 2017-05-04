Lawyer contradicts evidence provided by Martinelli brothers

On Feb. 22, after arriving from Mexico, attorney Evelyn Vargas made statements to prosecutors investigating bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht that contradicted evidence provided by the brothers Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares regarding bank accounts in Switzerland.

In her statements - which have proved to be key to locating assets of the family of former President Ricardo Martinelli - Vargas pointed out inconsistencies in the evidence provided by the Martinelli brothers in Switzerland to justify the payments made by a company controlled by Odebrecht to their bank accounts.

According to the Martinelli brothers, the payments corresponded to the acquisition, by Odebrecht-controlled companies, of premises in the Los Andes shopping center owned by both brothers and their partner, Riccardo Francolini.

A proof provided are certificates of debt assignment, signed in July 2011 by Vargas, as president and legal representative of the company Promotora y Desarrollo Los Andes. But Vargas said she wasn't the legal representative of the company at that time, only assuming the role in December 2011.

She also said she has no idea what the payments were made for.

Swiss prosecutors seized bank accounts linked to the Martinelli brothers containing $22 million that have been tied to payments made by Odebrecht. The Brazilian company has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes in Panama during the Martinelli administration. It was the state's largest contractor.