María Mercedes Riaño claims she was pressured by prosecutors

"You're the first shovel to bury Mossack and Fonseca."

+ info Spanish version

"Mossack and Fonseca chose you as a scapegoat."

"They're going to tear you apart."

"If you want to see your father alive, you better accept this opportunity, because you do not know when you will leave custody."

These are some of the alleged warnings given by investigators of the Public Ministry to Maria Mercedes Riaño, who oversaw the Brazil office of Mossack Fonseca and who know faces charges of money laundering.

This is stated in a complaint filed by Riaño's lawyers against prosecutors Rómulo Bethancourt, Ricaurte González and Vielka Broce.

According to the document, it was Broce who was in charge of trying to negotiate with Riaño. If she pleaded guilty to the crime of money laundering, the prosecutor said that the penalty would be reduced.

In the legal action that was filed Friday, the defendant said the three prosecutors abused their authority and violated their public duties.

Riaño, along with Ramón Fonseca, Jürgen Mossack and Edison Teano, was charged after Brazilian prosecutors investigating the Lava Jato operation determined that companies created by the firm Mossack Fonseca were used to pay bribes to Brazilian businessmen and politicians.

The Public Ministry has not yet commented on the allegations.