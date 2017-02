MF lawyer says Brazil office was independent

The office of Mossack Fonseca in Brazil, headed by attorney María Mercedes Riaño, was independent from the main agency in Panama.

This was stated yesterday by Marlene Guerra, part of the legal team of Edinson Teano, a lawyer of the firm who, along with the founding partners Ramon Fonseca Mora and Jürgen Mossackm are being investigated for money laundering.

Guerra, who came yesterday to the office of the Second Prosecutor against Organized Crime, explained that the firm in Brazil and Panama are two different companies. The one in Brazil, she said, operated as a franchise.

However, Riaño's defense, headed by attorney Aura Emérita Guerra de Villalaz, said that "she was a representative of Mossack Fonseca in Brazil" and that, in fact, "there is a contract that says it very accurately."

Teano's lawyer said she will present evidence before the prosecution to prove her arguments.

The allegation expressed yesterday by Guerra has also been raised by Fonseca's lawyers, who along with Mossack, Teano and Riaño are detained as part of this case.

They are being investigated for money laundering due to their alleged use of offshore companies to hide bribes paid to dignitaries of the Brazilian state oil company Petrobras. The case has been called the Lava Jato investigation in Brazil.