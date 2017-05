Acodeco finds 42,580 products with expired sales dates

A report from the Consumer Protection Authority (Acodeco) revealed that - in the first four months of this year - the institution detected 42,580 products with expired sales dates in different inspections of commercial premises.

The company said it found -from January to April- 4,259 spot price faults, 3,150 products without expiration dates, 1,842 damaged products and 210 cases of misuse of 25-pound gas tanks.

Fines for selling overdue products can reach $50,000. The number of businesses sanctioned was not disclosed.

In total, Acodeco visited 5,991 shops this year, of which 1,937 had some type of anomaly.