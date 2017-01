Etesa warns of high UV radiation

Forecasters at the electrical transmission company Etesa Tuesday issued a warning for high ultra violet radiation for various parts of the country.

A very high level of UV radiation is forecast for the Comarca Guna Yala, Colón, Panama and the Gulf of Panama.

According to Etesa, a very high classification is expected for Veraguas, Los Santos, Herrera, the Comarca Ngäbe Buglé, Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro.

The warning is in effect until 5 p.m.

The agency recommends the use of sun block, wide hats and dark glasses for anyone who will be outside for any length of time.