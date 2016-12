High UV warning issued for Guna Yala

Forecasters with the electrical transmission company Etesa have issued an ultraviolet radiation warning for various parts of the country.

A very high UV radiation rating is forecast for the Comarca Guna Yala, according to Etesa.

High levels will be experienced in Chiriquí, Veraguas, Los Santos, Herrera, Coclé, West Panama, Panama, the Darién and the Comarca Emberá. Moderate levels will be recorded in Bocas del Toro, the Comarca Ngäbe Buglé, northern Veraguas and Colón.

The warning is in effect until 5 p.m. today. The use of sunblock, hats and dark glasses is recommended for anyone who will be in the sun for a prolonged period.

Civil defense officials also announced the beginning of operation "Safe Summer 2016" today. The first day of this operation began in four beaches in the province of Chiriquí: La Barqueta, Las Lajas, Las Mellizas and Estero Rico.

As part of the operation, authorities have asked the population to use beaches that are under surveillance.