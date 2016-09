Tocumen to bid parking lot work

Airport authority Tocumen will put out a public bid for the construction of a parking lot at the new terminal, known as T2.

+ info Spanish version

The project had originally been slated to be done by the Brazilian firm Odebrecht, but will now be bid on its own.

The project includes 1,200 parking spaces on 116,000 square meters, and it should be ready in the first quarter of 2018.

Airport Manager Joseph Fidanque III said that the design of the parking lot has already been done as it was part of the original contract granted to Odebrecht.

"We chose to tender the construction to encourage the participation of companies and thus achieve the best deal," he said.

To date, seven companies, both domestic and foreign, have shown interest in bidding.

Bids are due Oct. 28.

Fidanque III indicated that the reference price will be $8.7 million.