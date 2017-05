Police detain La Prensa reporter

Police have detained Joniel Omaña, a reporter for the newspaper La Prensa, at the station in Pueblo Nuevo.

Omaña was arrested this morning as he was going to work at the newspaper on Avenida 12 de Octubre on a motorcycle. His wife was traveling as a passenger. Both are of Venezuelan nationality and have work permits in Panama.

The two were handcuffed and taken to the Pueblo Nuevo station. Omaña remains there while his wife was sent for a medical examination.

With Omaña are about twenty other motorcyclists who have been detained for a review. Most are foreigners. Other operations targeting motorcyclists have been reported in Curundú and Costa del Este.

A captain from the Pueblo Nuevo station did not specify the reasons for the operation. He simply said that it is being done in various parts of the city.

Javier Fanuco, director of Transit Operations of the National Police, said he did not know if there is a security operation in the area that justifies the detention of motorcyclists, and asked reporters to contact the public relations officer of the entity .