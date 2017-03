Council approves urban improvements

The Panama City Council yesterday endorsed the proposal by Mayor José Blandón to spend $52 million on projects along Calle Argentina and Calle Uruguay.

+ info Spanish version

The project will be aimed at burying utility cables and other improvements.

The comptroller's office had reserved its approval of the project, stating its high cost. But the council endorsed it.

"I feel there was a misunderstanding on the part of the comptroller," Blandón said. "If the decisions I am making are right or wrong, then it will be my political responsibility. If the comptroller wants to make the mayor's decisions, he should run for mayor."

The comptroller did not respond to requests for comment.