Taboga mayor prohibits coolers

The Mayor of Taboga has banned the transportation of coolers with alcoholic beverages or containers with prepared food to the island.

+ info Spanish version

This measure was established by the Municipality of Taboga and was passed because there has been an increase in people brining coolers filled with alcohol to the island.

In addition, people have been selling food on the beaches without the proper permits.

This situation could generate health problems for those who consume such foods, the mayor said.

Another of the prohibitions is related to camping in the area of La Restinga without the permission of its owner.

The mayor said the restrictions protect existing businesses on the island.