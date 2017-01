Details of Odebrecht agreement with Brazil released

The agreement reached between Odebrecht and the Brazilian Public Prosecutor's Office establishes an important component for the foreign countries where the construction company operated and in which it applied its well-known scheme of bribes.

The judicial pact determines that the company must identify all of its overseas accounts and all the donations it made during electoral processes in the last 16 years.

The information is required as part of deal that allowed the company to receive a reduced penalty. It requires its full and effective collaboration in investigations.

The agreement calls for dozens of company executives to testify about their roles in the corruption process.

Panama, which during the last three presidential administrations awarded Odebrecht projects totaling $9.2 billion, is one of the countries entitled to all this information.

According to the agreement, these reports will be shared with the judicial authorities of the foreign countries that request it.

The deal was reached in December, but details were secret until they were released Friday by the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

Odebrecht must provide the requested information in the next few weeks.