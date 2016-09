Fire causes shortage of egg cartons

The National Association of Poultry Farmers of Panama (Anavip) is implementing a contingency plan due to the destruction of a large number of egg cartons in a fire last week.

+ info Spanish version

The Aug. 29 fire destroyed the Moldeados Panameños (Molpasa) factory in Tocumen. The company produced 100 percent of the cardboard egg cartons in the country.

Anavip Executive Director Maria Lavinson said that egg cartons are now being imported until a local source can be developed.

"To deal with this serious and unexpected event, we have made intense efforts to normalize the situation as soon as possible through the urgent import of packages," she said.

Last year there were 613 million eggs consumed in Panama. That represented an increase of 13.9 percent in comparison to 2014.