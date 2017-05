Martiz set to begin at Social Security

The new director of Social Security, Alfredo Martiz, began his term today with a transition of interim authorities.

+ info Spanish version

"Today begins the toughest challenge of my life as a professional," said Martiz, upon arrival at the entity's headquarters in Clayton.

His day will include meetings with the incoming work team and members of the Social Security board.

Martiz said that his work will focus on three pillars: providing timely and quality health services, improve administrative management and ensure the financial sustainability of all its programs.

Referring to the Invalidity, Old Age and Death (IVM) program, Martiz said that "there is a need to manage new ideas" without going into more detail.

The finances of the IVM have been the subject of debate in recent years due to concerns that it will not be able to meet payments to 240,000 pensioners and retirees.

Juan Carlos Varela has already spoken on this subject. At the inauguration Tuesday, the president said that the economic growth of the country has allowed the program to remain solvent.

Martiz, a medical professional with more than 36 years of experience, replaces Estivenson Girón.