AUDITS

International investigation demanded of Odebrecht case

The demand is being made by civic organizations.

José González Pinilla

Work on Via Brazil were among the projects where cost overruns were detected.
LA PRENSA/Archivo

The Citizens Alliance For Justice, supported by other organized civil society groups, reiterated to the government its request for an international commission against impunity to accompany the investigation of the Odebrecht case. 

This follows the recent disclosure of the audits of the Comptroller General's Office that indicate that there were cost overruns of $318 million in five public works of the past administration, executed by the Brazilian company Odebrecht and other construction companies. 

"This revelation leads us to conclude that there was a criminal attitude in the management of projects of this nature. The neglected management of the state resources that was given and that surely continues in the contracting of public works, in a country where four out of 10 people live in total poverty, can not go unpunished," the alliance said.

According to the group, the results of these audits are "shocking," taking into account that only five of 15 projects have been audited so far. 

"After four months of being aware of this scandal, Odebrecht has not collaborated with prosecutors and other companies involved in these projects continue to operate in our country," said the organization.

Auditor&iacute;as revelan sobrecostos por $318 millones en cinco obras de Odebrecht Expandir Imagen
Auditorías revelan sobrecostos por $318 millones en cinco obras de Odebrecht Cortesía

It also said that if action isn't taken on the case soon, it could weaken institutions such as the justice system.

"This could turn into a crisis," the alliance warned.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes in Panama between 2010 and 2014.

