Group: Mossack Fonseca investigation a positive step

Magaly Castillo, executive director of the Citizens Alliance for Justice, said today that the arrests of Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca this week were a positive step in the fight against corruption.

"All of Panama was waiting for the issue of Mossack Fonseca to be investigated," Castillo said. "It is important that there is no protection from the president of the Republic."

The statements were given during a workshop on the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mossack and Fonseca are being investigated for money laundering in a case linked to the Lava Jato operation in Brazil. Fonseca is a former advisor to President Juan Carlos Varela.

On what are the expectations of civil society for this and other cases of corruption that affect Panama, the lawyer said that they expect everything to be in accordance with the law to regain confidence in the institutions of justice.

"Sadly, that's what does not exist at the moment," Castillo said.

In relation to the international bribery scandal of the construction company Odebrecht, Castillo reiterated the proposed creation of an independent international commission to investigate it, something that is being done in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.