Concrete plant approved in Coco del Mar

The Environment Ministry approved a Category 1 environmental impact study on Dec. 13 for the installation of a concrete mixing plant in Coco del Mar, San Francisco.

This endorsement was granted to the representatives of Promotora Coco del Mar PTY, S.A., which will use the concrete to supply material to the project under construction at Riviera del Golf.

The ministry explained that the company complied with all the parameters established by the regulations which governs the process for the evaluation of environmental studies.

This decision was rejected by members of the Association of Residents of Coco del Mar and Viña del Mar, who assert that this project will affect their quality of life.