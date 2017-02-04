Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: CSS Mossack Fonseca Odebrecht Perú Rigoberto Gonzalez Nidal Waked Reformas electorales MEF Gastronomía Musicalion

Spanish version

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Perú agreement with Odebrecht analyzed

Spanish version

Redacción de La Prensa

Temas:

Kenia Porcell and her counterpart in Peru, Pablo Sánchez. Kenia Porcell and her counterpart in Peru, Pablo Sánchez.
Kenia Porcell and her counterpart in Peru, Pablo Sánchez. Tomado de @fiscaliaperu

Attorney General Kenia Porcell met in Lima on Thursday with her counterpart from that country, Pablo Sánchez, to discuss the investigation into the construction company Odebrecht.

+ info

According to information provided by the Public Ministry of Peru, Porcell coordinated international cooperation actions around the investigation carried out in Panama regarding the bribes paid by Odebrecht.

According to La Republica newspaper, the prosecutor was interested in the collaboration agreement signed by the Peruvian judicial authorities with the Brazilian construction company, with which the company provided information to the Peruvian Attorney General and agreed to pay back the bribes it paid to officials in exchange for contracts.

"I want to further strengthen international collaboration in the area of judicial assistance and information management in those specific cases that are not only occurring in Peru, but have a common denominator in several countries in the Americas," Porcell said.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Peruvian prosecutors seized documents from a former president of the country as part of the Odebrecht probe. Peruvian prosecutors seized documents from a former president of the country as part of the Odebrecht probe.

Toledo accused of receiving bribes

Mossack Fonseca law firm will continue to be investigated, a court has ruled. Mossack Fonseca law firm will continue to be investigated, a court has ruled.

Mossack Fonseca investigation extended

Ricardo Martinelli Ricardo Martinelli

Martinelli to be investigated for Caja de Ahorros loan

Irasema de Dale, Benicio Robinson y María del Carmen Delgado. Irasema de Dale, Benicio Robinson y María del Carmen Delgado.

Deputies support Waked

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

Fotografía 'Liberarte', una explosión de cultura

'Liberarte', una explosión de cultura 'Liberarte', una explosión de cultura Galería
'Liberarte', una explosión de cultura Penonomé, Coclé/LA PRENSA/ EdilsaGonzález

Edilsa González Roca,LA PRENSA/ Edilsa González |

Derrota a Losa Santos Coclé es el campeón del béisbol infantil

Equipo campeón Equipo campeón
Equipo campeón Cortesía

Rafael Calvo

El derecho Esmith Pineda ponchó a 13 para guiar al equipo de Coclé a una victoria sobre Los Santos, 11 carreras a 1 y de paso ...

Mundo Gobierno de Colombia pide respetar la paz en presidenciales de 2018

Las FARC han dicho que apoyarán la candidatura de quien garantice la implementación de los acuerdos. Las FARC han dicho que apoyarán la candidatura de quien garantice la implementación de los acuerdos.
Las FARC han dicho que apoyarán la candidatura de quien garantice la implementación de los acuerdos. AFP

AFP | BOGOTÁ, Colombia

El gobierno de Colombia pidió este sábado que en las elecciones presidenciales de 2018 se respete el acuerdo de paz con las ...

Destacados