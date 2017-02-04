Perú agreement with Odebrecht analyzed

Attorney General Kenia Porcell met in Lima on Thursday with her counterpart from that country, Pablo Sánchez, to discuss the investigation into the construction company Odebrecht.

According to information provided by the Public Ministry of Peru, Porcell coordinated international cooperation actions around the investigation carried out in Panama regarding the bribes paid by Odebrecht.

According to La Republica newspaper, the prosecutor was interested in the collaboration agreement signed by the Peruvian judicial authorities with the Brazilian construction company, with which the company provided information to the Peruvian Attorney General and agreed to pay back the bribes it paid to officials in exchange for contracts.

"I want to further strengthen international collaboration in the area of judicial assistance and information management in those specific cases that are not only occurring in Peru, but have a common denominator in several countries in the Americas," Porcell said.