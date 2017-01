Dates for youth conference announced

The World Youth Conference, which is being organized by the Catholic Church and attended by Pope Frances, will be held in Panama from Jan. 22 to Jan. 27, 2019.

+ info Spanish version

This was announced today at a press conference held at the Archdiocese of Panama.

Panama Archbishop Jose Domingo Ulloa said that the event will be that month since the weather is the most suitable for the event. The location of the event still has not been announced.