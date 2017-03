Damage being assessed from blackouts

The blackouts registered in the last five days in Panama and Colón have caused damage at a number of public facilities.

+ info Spanish version

The fluctuations in power damaged equipment in Susana Jones Hospital, the Arnulfo Arias Madrid Hospital Complex and the Joaquín José Vallarino Polyclinic.

Health officials said that tomographs were damaged at the hospital complex. Similarly, CT scanners were damaged at Susana Jones Hospital in San Miguelito. Also, gynecological surgeries were temporarily suspended due to the high temperatures in the operating rooms.

In the Joaquín José Vallarino Polyclinic in Juan Diaz, the emergency room will be relocated because the energy fluctuations have affected air conditioners.

The blackout Tuesday impacted the baggage system at Tocumen International Airport.

Airport staff repaired the system yesterday, but it is still not back to 100 percent.

Julia Guardia, director of water and sewer agency Idaan, said that the Chilibre water treatment plant is at 100 percent, but the Tinajitas reserve tanks are not at an adequate level.

These tanks are the ones that provide water to high areas of Panama City.