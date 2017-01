Metro meeting delayed

The public consultation that was scheduled to be held this month to discuss the proposed increase in the fee to ride the Metro has been postponed.

Roberto Roy, president of the board of directors of the Metro, indicated that it was decided that this event will be held in March since several aspects must still be defined before it is presented to the public.

Currently, a study is being done to determine an appropriate increase and how it will be integrated with the Metro Bus. The impact on Sonda, the company that handles the collection of the fares, also needs to be studied.

Luis Torres, representative of users of public transport, said that it is necessary to carry out this exercise as early as possible and with a broad participation of the population that uses the system.

Nevertheless, he estimated that public transport users are not in a position to pay much more because of their limited resources. He also said users are punished due to problems in the service. The current rate for the use of the Metro is 35 cents, while the Metro Bus is 25 cents.

Data from the entity indicates that the expenses to guarantee the operation of the first line amount to $28 million, while the fees collected during that same period were only $24.3 million.