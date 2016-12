Amount of gambling drops 9.3 percent

A report by the Comptroller General of the Republic reveals that, between January and October, $1.8 billion was gambled, $192 million less than during the same period last year.

The amount is based on figures from racetracks, bingo halls, casinos and sports betting operations. Total wagers decreased 9.3 percent.

This report does not include the gross sale of National Lottery tickets, which increased 3.5 percent between January and September as compared to the same period last year.

While bets at the Hipódromo Presidente Remón were about the same as last year, sharp decreases were seen at casinos, especially in table game betting, which decreased more than 26 percent. Sports wagers decreased 11.4 percent, and slot machine wagers were down 7.3 percent. Betting at bingo halls decreased by almost 5 percent.