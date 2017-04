Court dismisses charges against 13 deputies

In a unanimous vote, the Supreme Court dismissed, "for lack of adequate proof," a criminal complaint filed against 13 deputies for alleged irregularities in the management of donations by the National Assembly.

Judges Efrén Tello (alternate to Luis Ramón Fábrega and rapporteur), José Ayú Prado, Hernán De León, Abel Zamorano, Oydén Ortega, Ángela Russo, Cecilio Cedalise, Luis Mario Carrasco ( alternate of Jerónimo Mejía) and Wilfredo Sáenz (alternate of Harry Diaz) approved the decision.

The complaint was filed March 29 by lawyer Carlos Herrera Morán, representing Freddy Pittí and Juntos Decidimos.

"This makes it clear that there exists a non-aggression pact between both organs of the state," declared Herrera Morán.

This is the third complaint that the court has rejected regarding irregularities in donations that were highlighted by a La Prensa investigation. Between July 2014 and March 3, 2017, the Assembly managed $14 million in donations that, in some cases, were never granted. It also awarded $68 million in contracts for professional services that were sometimes not carried out.

On April 4, the court rejected a complaint filed by attorney Ernesto Cedeño against the president of the Assembly, Rubén De León; and another brought by the lawyer Alexis Sinclair against De León and the contralor Federico Humbert.

The following video explains how La Prensa reported the story of the irregularities in the donations and contracts.