Arosemena to organize audit of Cinta Costera III project

Minister of Public Works Ramón Arosemena today invited representatives of Transparency International, the Panamanian Society of Engineers and Architects and the Panamanian Chamber of Construction to a meeting in his office next week to coordinate an audit of the Cinta Costera III project.

Arosemena stressed that he will make available "all the information that exists" in the Ministry of Public Works on the project.

Arosemena organized the meeting after lawyer Ramon Fonseca accused the government of failing to investigate the project, which was completed by the previous government. Fonseca claimed that Arosemena was prevented from auditing the project by President Juan Carlos Varela.

Arosemena denied making that statement to Fonseca, and said the ministry has nothing to hide in connection with the highway project.

Fonseca and his partner, Jurgen Mossack, as well as others in their law firm, face charges of money laundering connected to the Lava Jato case in Brazil.