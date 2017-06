Church officials warn of scams

The Archdiocese of Panama asked citizens, especially companies, to be alert to false requests for support from scammers, who are using altered letterheads and falsified signatures of priests.

These scams "take advantage of massive Catholic events to present a false need for support," according to a statement from the Archdiocese.

It is not the first time that such alerts have been made, which have already been reported to the relevant authorities.

In the latest version, the scammers are soliciting funds for World Youth Day to help poor children attend events.

According to the Archdiocese, they usually ask for a check in the name of Cristina Rodríguez.

Through a communiqué, it was reiterated that neither the Catholic Church nor the local organizing committee will request donations in the name of a private individual. Citizens and companies were asked to contact the Archbishop of Panama at 229-2923 if they receive a questionable request.