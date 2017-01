Son and brother of Guatemalan president arrested

Guatemalan police today arrested a son and brother of President Jimmy Morales as part of a corruption case, Attorney General Thelma Aldana reported.

The official told the television channel Guatevisión that Samuel Morales, known as Sammy, was arrested in a municipality adjoining the western capital for his alleged involvement in a fraud with a food contract for the General Property Registry.

"Sammy Morales has been arrested," said the attorney general. Jose Morales, one of the governor's four children, voluntarily surrendered to police.

"I feel calm ... I have not committed any crime," Morales told reporters when he was taken to the Supreme Court building.

"The rule of law must prevail over everything," said the Guatemalan president on his Twitter account.

The investigation is supported by the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (Cicig), a key United Nations body that has uncovered several corruption scandals in the country. Sammy is the closest of the president's three brothers because for more than 15 years they co-produced the comedy television program "Moralejas," which is remembered by most Guatemalans.