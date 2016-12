National Assembly fares poorly on transparency

A report from the Latin American Network of Legislative Transparency revealed that the National Assembly of Panama is among the five least transparent parliaments in Latin America.

+ info Spanish version

The study, prepared with the support of the[local chapter of Transparency International, details that the transparency index of the Panamanian legislature is 44 percent, six points below the regional average.

This year the network evaluated 13 countries. It was the first time that Panama has been included in the investigation, which has been done since 2002.

The study evaluated the work of the assembly, its budget, administrative management and the mechanisms of citizen participation.

Assembly First Vice President Luis Eduardo Quirós said that "this is the first time that Panama undergoes an investigation of this type and there was no previous reference with which to measure itself."