Assembly approves judicial reforms on second debate

The plenary of the National Assembly last night approved on second debate the proposed judicial reforms that are expected to streamline criminal proceedings and reduce prison overcrowding.

+ info Spanish version

The vote was made article by article and, as expected, generated differences, particularly in the article related to plea agreements between prosecutors and defendants.

The article allows for defendants to go free if they cooperate with prosecutors in certain cases. The article was changed to avoid criticism of possible impunity.

The discussion of the third debate will be held Monday to give deputies time to review all the changes that were made, said National Assembly President Rubén De León.

The reforms were proposed in 2015. Their approval has been delayed since then due to differences within the Assembly.