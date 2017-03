Assembly creates commission to investigate corruption

The National Assembly Monday adopted a resolution creating a "commission of inquiry" on corruption cases involving major infrastructure projects during the last three presidential administrations.

It will look at projects under the presidencies of Martín Torrijos (2004-2009), Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014) and Juan Carlos Varela (2014-2019).

The commission aims to learn about the problem of public procurement as a source of corruption and to propose the necessary legal rules to guarantee permanent transparency in public administration.

It will consist of eleven deputies and be chaired by Elías Castillo of the PRD. It will present a report within three months.

Independent Deputy Ana Matilde Gómez criticized the creation of the commission, saying its mandate is too broad.

No hemos podido resolver nuestros propios "escándalos" y ahora nos vamos a defender el "buen nombre mancillado"lean la Resolución y hablamos — Ana Matilde Gómez R. (@AnaMatildeGomez) 14 de marzo de 2017

PRD Deputy Pedro Miguel González, who proposed the measure, said it is necessary for the Assembly to address corruption.