Third block of electoral reforms approved

The National Assembly last night approved on second debate the third block of the reforms to the Electoral Code, which among other things states that candidates would be allowed to run for various positions of popular election, but indicates that they can only occupy one of the positions obtained in the electoral contest.

+ info Spanish version

The approved proposal modifies article 235 of the Electoral Code, which states that "political parties shall determine in their statutes or regulations the right of their members to be nominated to one or more positions of popular election."

The disposition that candidates can aspire to numerous elected positions came about during the last administration of government, by the CD and Molirena parties.

In the 2014 elections, CD members Sergio Gálvez and José Muñoz, among others, were candidates for positions of deputy and local representative.

Also in the third block the deputies approved topics related to the electoral process, candidacies, nominations and proclamations.

Last night the deputies extended the deadline for the fifth and last block of the most controversial issues of the reforms.