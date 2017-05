ASEP to open process against Etesa

The National Public Services Authority (ASEP) announced Tuesday the opening of an administrative proceeding against the electric transmission company Etesa following explosions at the substation located in Condado del Rey last March.

This was announced by the administrator of the Asep, Roberto Meana, in a press conference.

The official said that, following the reviews, it was determined that the necessary preventive tasks were not carried out to avoid these situations.

The explosions knocked out power to thousands of customers.