Henríquez shot to death in Colon

Amílcar Henríquez, a fixture on Panama's national soccer team, was shot and killed Saturday.

+ info Spanish version

The incident happened in the sector of Nuevo Colón. He was playing dominies at the time.

The information was confirmed by Colon Police Commissioner Benjamín Sambrano, who added that they are searching for suspects in the case.

In the incident two companions of the soccer player were injured.

The Panamanian Soccer Federation posted a message on Twitter lamenting the death of the midfielder. The same was done by the Colombian club Deportivo Independiente Medellín, with whom Henríquez played between 2012 and 2013.

RECORD

Henríquez was part of the national team participating in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.

Henríquez played the last 20 minutes of Panama's game against the United States in Rommel Fernandez Stadium, which finished 1-1.

The 33-year-old played in Colombia until 2016 and then returned to the Panamanian Football League to play for Arab United.

His last game in the LPF was Wednesday.