Asobank lacks permission to operate in Panamá

The Superintendency of Banks of Panama has claimed that a company called Asobank is offering financial services in Panama without having a banking license.

Through a statement, the entity noted that Asobank has posted notices in newspapers, in addition to having the website www.asobank.com, which has already been disabled.

At this time, the company still maintains its Facebook profile.

"We are a private corporation specialized in providing financial solutions in an agile and timely manner to the immediate money needs of loans to Panama," said one of the ads placed by the company on the social network.

"Asobank is not an entity that is regulated, since it is not licensed to engage in business in or from Panama or to maintain a representative office in our country, in accordance with the banking law. Nor has it requested, nor does it have authorization from this Superintendency, for the use of the word bank or its derivatives, in any language," the statement said.

La Prensa tried to contact Asobank through a number listed on Facebook but the calls were not answered.