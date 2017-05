Judge closes Noriega hearing

Judge Roberto Alexander Sánchez maintained the decision that will allow Manuel Antonio Noriega to remain at Santo Tomás Hospital, where he is recovering from a brain operation.

The decision of the judge was issued at a control hearing at the Court of Compliance of the First Judicial District of Panama.

That judicial measure is subject to review and control by the judicial authorities. After the hearing ended, no further details of Noriega's health were given, only that his condition remained critical.

The hearing was closed to the media based on a request by defense lawyer Ezra Angel.

Angel's argument was that doctors would detail the health of his client at the hearing, which is confidential.

Noriega has been in a coma since March 7, after suffering a hemorrhage after having undergone brain surgery.

The head of the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital Santo Tomás, Carlos Ballestero, attended the investigation, representing the treating doctor.

Noriega's daughters, Sandra, Lorena and Thays, were also present.