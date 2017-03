Martinelli hearing suspended

The Supreme Court has suspended the hearing convened Wednesday to resolve the objection filed by defense lawyers for former President Ricardo Martinelli until April 3.

The hearing is over the granting of 355 pardons in June 2014.

The decision was adopted because magistrates Abel Zamorano and Jose Ayú Prado - who serve as prosecutor and judge of guarantees of the case, respectively - were attending to another matter.

Martinelli's lawyers oppose Zamorano's request for a hearing to charge the former president.

On Aug. 14, 2014, President Juan Carlos Varela annulled the 19 decrees signed by Martinelli, thus revoking the 355 pardons.

Following the decision, the Public Ministry sent the court a complaint to determine the disciplinary, criminal or patrimonial responsibility against the officials who granted the pardons.

The full Supreme Court opened this process against Martinelli in July 2015.