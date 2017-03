Auditors arrive at Assembly

A group of auditors from the Comptroller General's Office arrived Monday morning at the National Assembly.

The team has the responsibility to audit donations, subsidies and contracts for professional services issued by the legislature.

A La Prensa investigation documented that from July 2014 to December 2016, the Assembly disbursed $14 million in donations - the majority of which never reached the intended parties - and $68 million in contracts for professional services for jobs that - in many cases - were not performed.

The investigation proved that a good part of the donations were offered by assistants of the deputies.

The auditors went to the fifth floor of the Palace Justo Arosemena, to meet with the secretary of the Assembly, Franz Wever.

The Communication Directorate of the Assembly reported that banks connected to the donations have agreed to cooperate with the auditors.