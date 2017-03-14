Auditors begin work in Assembly

Seven auditors from the Office of the Comptroller arrived yesterday at 8:30 a.m. at the National Assembly to begin investigating irregularities in donations and professional service contracts issued between 2014 and 2016.

The auditors will be located on the fifth floor of the Legislative Building, where the Office of the President of the Assembly is located.

A La Prensa investigation documented that, from July 2014 to December 2016, the National Assembly disbursed $14 million in donations - the majority of which never reached the intended beneficiaries - and $68 million in contracts for professional services, for jobs that - in many cases - were not performed.

Yesterday, the auditors were received by Secretary General Franz Wever and, later, by President Rubén De León.

In that sense, De León said that they are willing to collaborate with the work done by the auditors of the Comptroller's Office, so he hopes that the requests they have will be responded to promptly.

"There is nothing to hide here in the Assembly," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and the Panamanian Association of Business Executives (Apede) called for a wider investigation into the matter.

"We request that the necessary reforms be carried out so that the Assembly can not make donations," the chamber said.

Apede urged the Supreme Court to comply with its constitutional duty and initiate an investigation.