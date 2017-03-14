Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Asamblea Nacional Contraloría General Odebrecht Kenia Porcell productores Juan Carlos Varela Metro de Panamá Venezuela

Spanish version

POLITICS

Auditors begin work in Assembly

They are examining donations made by legislators.

Spanish version

Aminta Bustamante

Temas:

Lead auditor Jorge Perea yesterday at the offices of the National Assembly. Lead auditor Jorge Perea yesterday at the offices of the National Assembly.
Lead auditor Jorge Perea yesterday at the offices of the National Assembly. Ana Rentería

Seven auditors from the Office of the Comptroller arrived yesterday at 8:30 a.m. at the National Assembly to begin investigating irregularities in donations and professional service contracts issued between 2014 and 2016.

+ info

The auditors will be located on the fifth floor of the Legislative Building, where the Office of the President of the Assembly is located.

A La Prensa investigation documented that, from July 2014 to December 2016, the National Assembly disbursed $14 million in donations - the majority of which never reached the intended beneficiaries - and $68 million in contracts for professional services, for jobs that - in many cases - were not performed.

Yesterday, the auditors were received by Secretary General Franz Wever and, later, by President Rubén De León.

In that sense, De León said that they are willing to collaborate with the work done by the auditors of the Comptroller's Office, so he hopes that the requests they have will be responded to promptly.

"There is nothing to hide here in the Assembly," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and the Panamanian Association of Business Executives (Apede) called for a wider investigation into the matter.

"We request that the necessary reforms be carried out so that the Assembly can not make donations," the chamber said.

Apede urged the Supreme Court to comply with its constitutional duty and initiate an investigation.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

The airport in Chilibre will get a control tower. The airport in Chilibre will get a control tower.

Three proposals submitted for control tower project

Non-profits will face different rules under a proposal being crafted by two ministries. Non-profits will face different rules under a proposal being crafted by two ministries.

Government to mandate greater oversight of non-profits

Assembly Secretary Franz Wever meets with a group of auditors. Assembly Secretary Franz Wever meets with a group of auditors.

Auditors arrive at Assembly

Rigoberto González and Kenia Porcell. Rigoberto González and Kenia Porcell.

Investigation of AG approved

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

OBRAS EN EL CORREGIMIENTO Residentes de San Francisco protestan en el Consejo Municipal de Panamá; exigen moratoria

Los residentes del corregimiento de San Francisco protestaron frente a la sede del Consejo Municipal. Los residentes protestaron frente a la sede del Consejo Municipal. Los residentes del corregimiento de San Francisco protestaron frente a la sede del Consejo Municipal. Los residentes protestaron frente a la sede del Consejo Municipal.
Los residentes del corregimiento de San Francisco protestaron frente a la sede del Consejo Municipal. Los residentes protestaron frente a la sede del Consejo Municipal. LA PRENSA/Richard Bonilla

Getzalette Reyes

Representantes de grupos como Somos San Francisco, la Asociación Ambiental de Residentes de Coco del Mar y Viña del Mar, y la ...

Sociedad Si es ludópata y quiere que le prohíban la entrada a casinos en Panamá, este es el procedimiento

La lista de autoexcluidos incluye al menos a 200 personas. La lista de autoexcluidos incluye al menos a 200 personas.
La lista de autoexcluidos incluye al menos a 200 personas. LA PRENSA/ Archivo

Angel López Guía

La Junta de Control de Juegos publicó una reforma al reglamento de autoexclusión de casinos para las personas adictas al juego ...

Mundo Tormenta Stella: Cierra la ONU, se paraliza Nueva York y cancelan 7 mil 800 vuelos

En la ciudad cayeron 20 centímetros de nieve. En la ciudad cayeron 20 centímetros de nieve.
En la ciudad cayeron 20 centímetros de nieve. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY

AFP | NUEVA YORK, Estados Unidos

La tormenta Stella lanzaba el martes ráfagas de viento gélido, nieve y granizo a través del noreste de Estados Unidos, donde ...

Destacados