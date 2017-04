Audits reveal $318 million in cost overruns in Odebrecht projects

The audits of five works carried out by the Brazilian company Odebrecht reveal overcharges of $318 million, according to the Comptroller General of the Republic.

These are audits of the expansion project of Avenida Domingo Díaz, two projects on Via Brazil, the renovation of Casco Viejo and the Cinta Costera III.

Officials of the Comptroller's Office formally presented the audits to the Public Prosecutor today.

In total, there are 11 audits planned. The cost overruns ranged from 13.7 to 29.5 percent.

Información en desarrollo...