Judge rules on Noriega detention

Compliance Judge Katherine Pitti has extended the house arrest measure granted to former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega to one year due to his fragile health.

The hearing was held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Chiriqui. The former dictator is serving a sentence for the murder of Hugo Spadafora Franco.

This compliance hearing was initially set for April 28, but was postponed until today.

During the hearing, Judge Pitti said that after reading medical reports, including those of the Institute for Forensic Medicine and doctors at Santo Tomas Hospital. Those reports confirmed his health status.

The judge ruled that updates need to be submitted monthly and that visits to the former dictator have to be regulated.

Noriega's lawyer, Ezra Ángel, said he agreed with the measures.