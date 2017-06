National Assembly budget increases

After several modifications, the National Assembly budget for fiscal year 2017 increased by $28.2 million according to the latest budget execution report prepared by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

In October last year, deputies approved a general budget for the Assembly of $90.6 million. Of that amount, $76.6 million was for operating expenses and $14 million was for investments, which includes "construction and remodeling."

However, in recent months the budget has been increasing. As of April, according to the report, the modified budget has reached $118.8 million. Of that amount, $94.5 million is for operations and $24.3 million for investments.

A report from the General Directorate of Administration and Finance of the Assembly also reports the increase over the months. For example, in March 2017, the operating budget was $92.6 million.

The payroll of the Assembly has also registered an increase. According to the Comptroller's Office, for January of this year the Assembly had 1,792 officials, while for March it increased to 1,999.