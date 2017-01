Vehicle registration fees increase

The transport authority ATTT announced Thursday a series of adjustments to the registration fee for new and second-hand imported vehicles.

The agency will impose a fixed registration fee of $100 for vehicles with a value of less than $15,000, while cars with a value between $15,000 and $50,000 will pay a rate of 1 percent of their value, an amount that will increase to 1.25 percent for cars up to $85,000 and 1.5 percent for cars over that amount.

Imported used cars will be charged $500, though luxury vehicles will pay 2 percent of their value. This payment is made only once.

At present, the fee is $10, with luxury vehicles paying a slightly higher amount.

Julio González, director of the ATTT, explained that the revenues will be used for public transport and other projects, such as upkeep on traffic lights.