Minister warns of rising state salaries

Public sector wage increases, which have been growing at a rate of 11 percent over the last few years, are unsustainable since state revenues have not grown at the same pace.

This was stated yesterday by Minister of Economy and Finance Dulcidio De La Guardia, who also announced that the Cabinet Council had authorized him to draw up a plan to contain salary increases.

The current administration, following a pattern marked by its predecessors, has increased the state payroll and spending.

In 2016, the gross salary accumulated by public employees was $3.1 billion, $602 million more than at the close of 2014, when the administration began.

The increases are caused, in part, by special laws that force the adjustment of wages to certain groups of workers.