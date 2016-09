Superintendency takes control of Seguros Confianza

The Superintendencv of Insurance has taken administrative control of Seguros Confianza, holder of 4 percent of the policies that have been sold in the local market this year.

According to information released by the regulator, the decision was made "to safeguard the interests, goods and values of policyholders of the company, as well as ensuring the safety of the industry."

It added that the action was taken to ensure the reserves exist to cover the policies should the company decide to liquidate voluntarily or negotiate the transfer or sale of the portfolio to another company.

In total the company has sold 62,158 policies this year.

Ranking de empresas de acuerdo a la cantidad de dinero en pólizas vendidas este año