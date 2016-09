Santos authorizes extradition of Nidal Waked

Colombia President Juan Manuel Santos has authorized the extradition of Panamanian Nidal Waked to the United States.

Waked faces charges of fraud and money laundering.

Santos approved the extradition before heading to New York to participate in the 71st General Assembly of the United Nations.

Nidal Waked is currently being held in La Picota Prison in Bogota. He was arrested in Colombia May 4. The next day, the US Department of the Treasury placed 68 companies linked to Waked and his uncle, Abdul Waked, on a sanctions list.

The Wakeds have denied any wrongdoing and have sued the U.S. government over the decision, which prohibits any US entity or citizen from engaging in transactions with those companies.