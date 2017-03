Measure approved for electoral polls

The National Assembly last night approved on second debate an article that expands the prohibition of publishing electoral polls 10 to 20 days before the general election.

The norm was incorporated in the second block of the reform package to the Electoral Code, which was discussed in the legislative plenary.

In addition, the deputies approved an article that establishes that natural or legal persons who draw up opinion polls that are "manipulated or altered" will be sanctioned.

The deputies also discussed the presidential debates. It was agreed that the Electoral Tribunal will organize two televised debates, but it is empowered to coordinate debates for all popular election offices.

The electoral reform project is being discussed and voted on in blocks. Last night the second of a total of five blocks was approved.